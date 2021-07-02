Truist Securiti Comments on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.