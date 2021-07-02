Truist Securiti Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

ArcBest stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.07. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

