Truist Securiti Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVX. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

