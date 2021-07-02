Truist Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $126.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

