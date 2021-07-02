TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.