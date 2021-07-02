Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

