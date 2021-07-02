Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

TSGTY opened at $53.16 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

