TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuanChe in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

