Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

