Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.75.

TWO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

