Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $459.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.