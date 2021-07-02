UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $131,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

