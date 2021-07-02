UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,503 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $115,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.96, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.