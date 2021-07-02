UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $122,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $163.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

