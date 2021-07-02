UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 697,794 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 697,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $141,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322,498 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

