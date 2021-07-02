UBS Group AG Acquires 5,023 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $470,000.

Shares of RLY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

