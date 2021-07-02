UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.05% of Exagen worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

XGN opened at $15.21 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

