UBS Group AG Buys 1,427 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.