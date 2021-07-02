UBS Group AG Has $2.37 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

