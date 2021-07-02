UBS Group AG Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Uranium Energy worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $615.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

