UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UGI were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

UGI stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

