Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$88.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.