Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,969.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 13% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $18,969.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00129149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00169204 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,610.42 or 0.99757057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.