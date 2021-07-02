Unifty (NIF) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.37 or 0.00055654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168554 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.93 or 0.99856884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,626 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

