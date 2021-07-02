UniLend Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and $1.40 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00681534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00080312 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.