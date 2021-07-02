Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,921 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.95% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 231,336 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,390. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

SEEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

