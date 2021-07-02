Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

