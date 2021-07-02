Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,446. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

