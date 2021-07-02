Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 1.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

