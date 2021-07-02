Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ZIX worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 million, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

