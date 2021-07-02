Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 11,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,812. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

