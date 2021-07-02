Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,361 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,645. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

