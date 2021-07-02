United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $16,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.