United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.