Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX opened at $4.50 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.