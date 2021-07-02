Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

