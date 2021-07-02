Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Urban Outfitters worth $44,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

