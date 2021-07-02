UREEQA (URQA) One Day Volume Hits $147,682.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $784,052.49 and $147,682.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

