Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.95 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $97.46 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

