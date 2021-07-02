VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.