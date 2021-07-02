Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

