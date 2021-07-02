Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,085. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

