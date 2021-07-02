Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3,672.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

