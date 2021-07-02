Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

