Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.