Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,334. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

