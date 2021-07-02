Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

