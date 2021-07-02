Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. 57,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,848. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.