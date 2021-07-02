Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

