Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

