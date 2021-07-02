Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 18,271.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.21 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

